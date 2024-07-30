Garden Bench 115 cm Solid Wood Fir

Marketplace.
This wooden garden bench will make a great addition to your garden, patio, or terrace, allowing you to enjoy a cosy time with your family or friends. Solid fir wood: Solid fir wood is a beautiful and durable material that maintains its integrity even when exposed to moisture. It does not dry out or warp, making it a reliable choice. Comfortable seat experience: The backrest and armrests add extra seating comfort for the outdoor chair. Attractive design: The armrests of the outdoor bench feature a wagon wheel design that offers an eye-catching display from every angle. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Material: Solid fir wood . Dimensions: 115 x 28 x 39.5 cm (W x D x H) . Seat height from the ground: 39.5 cm . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Cushion included: No

