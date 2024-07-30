Garden Bench 115 cm Solid Wood Fir

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This wooden garden bench will make a great addition to your garden, patio, or terrace, allowing you to enjoy a cosy time with your family or friends. Solid fir wood: Solid fir wood is a beautiful and durable material that maintains its integrity even when exposed to moisture. It does not dry out or warp, making it a reliable choice. Comfortable seat experience: The backrest and armrests add extra seating comfort for the outdoor chair. Attractive design: The armrests of the outdoor bench feature a wagon wheel design that offers an eye-catching display from every angle. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Material: Solid fir wood . Dimensions: 115 x 28 x 39.5 cm (W x D x H) . Seat height from the ground: 39.5 cm . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Cushion included: No

This wooden garden bench will make a great addition to your garden, patio, or terrace, allowing you to enjoy a cosy time with your family or friends. Solid fir wood: Solid fir wood is a beautiful and durable material that maintains its integrity even when exposed to moisture. It does not dry out or warp, making it a reliable choice. Comfortable seat experience: The backrest and armrests add extra seating comfort for the outdoor chair. Attractive design: The armrests of the outdoor bench feature a wagon wheel design that offers an eye-catching display from every angle. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Material: Solid fir wood . Dimensions: 115 x 28 x 39.5 cm (W x D x H) . Seat height from the ground: 39.5 cm . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Cushion included: No

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.