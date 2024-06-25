Folding Garden Chairs 4 pcs Blue and White Fabric and Solid Wood

Relax and enjoy the outdoors in these comfortable folding garden chairs! Robust and stable: Solid acacia wood is known for its strength and durability. Its diverse colours and unique grain patterns give it an attractive appearance. With good stability and resistance to weathering, it is ideal for crafting indoor and outdoor furniture. Easy to carry and store: The chair can be easily folded away when not in use, for easy storage and transportation. Practical design: The practical and flat wooden handrail allows you to rest your hands on it while enjoying your outdoor time. Various usages: The foldable chair has a wide range of uses and can easily meet your needs in any outdoor setting, such as gardens, patios, balconies, and so on. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Colour: Blue and white . Material: Solid acacia wood with an oil finish, fabric (100% polyester) . Dimensions: 41 x 52.5 x 80 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 37 x 32.5 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 44 cm . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Cushion included: No . Delivery contains: . 4 x Folding garden chair