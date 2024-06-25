Camping Chairs 2 pcs Beige 54x55x78 cm Oxford Fabric

Get comfy on seaside trips, camping holidays, picnics and even in your garden with trendy camping chairs. Durable material: Oxford fabric is lightweight, water-resistant, and also resistant to damage and dirt. The yarn used for weaving makes the fabric durable and breathable. It is also naturally resistant to wrinkles. Sturdy frame: The powder-coated steel frames make the beach chair sturdy and stable for outdoor use. Lightweight and foldable design: The picnic chair is lightweight and easily foldable, which makes transport easy and is truly suitable for use during a long-distance trek. Wide applications: You can take the folding camping chair anywhere with you. It is perfect for camping, fishing, picnic, concerts, sporting events and other outdoor activities. Note:In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to protect it with a waterproof cover. Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Beige . Material: 500D Oxford fabric with PE coating, powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 54 x 55 x 78 cm (L x W x H) . Delivery contains: . 2 x Camping chair