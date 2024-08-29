Director's Chair Solid Teak Wood Grey

The wooden director chair has an iconic design and will make a great addition to your garden or patio. Constructed from extremely durable teak hard wood, this piece of teak furniture has been seasoned, kiln dried and then fine sanded to give a very smooth appearance. Teak wood is known for its exceptional strength and weather resistance, making it far more suitable for garden furniture than any other kind of wood. Teak wood is the perfect choice if you want to purchase a long lasting piece of garden furniture. The seat and backrest add to the chair's seating comfort. It can be used as a lounge chair in the garden or on the balcony as well as a camping chair for fishing. The chair can be folded easily for storage. Assembly is easy. Good to know: The chair is intended for home use and not recommended for commercial or high-frequency business settings. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: Fine sanded teak hard wood with waterbase finish, fabric . Dimensions: 57.5 x 54.5 x 85 cm (W x D x H) . Seat depth: 39 cm . Seat height: 46 cm . Armrests: Yes . Foldable . Assembly required: Yes . Cushion included: No