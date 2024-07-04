Garden Chairs 8 pcs Solid Acacia Wood

Add additional comfort in your outdoor area with this wooden garden chair set. It is ideal for conversing with family and friends or just enjoying the soothing sunbathing! This outdoor chair set is made of solid acacia wood with an oil finish, which is a hardwood with dense grains. Rough acacia wood has the strength to bear the weight, and also stand the wear and tear of time. This wooden chair set is stable, durable and weather-resistant. Additionally, the oil-finished surface makes the chairs easy to clean with a damp cloth. Note: In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to clean it regularly and do not leave it outdoors without protection unnecessarily. Clean: Use a mild soap solutionStoring: If possible, store in a cool, dry place indoors. If the product is stored outdoors, protect it with a waterproof cover. Wipe and dry the excess water or snow from flat surfaces after a rain or snowfall. Allow sufficient air circulation to avoid moisture-related damage. Important information - Material: Solid acacia wood with an oil finish . Dimensions: 57 x 61 x 92 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 48 x 46 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 43.5 cm . Easy to maintain . Weather-resistant . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 8 x Chair