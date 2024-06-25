Marketplace.
Stackable Garden Chairs 4 pcs Solid Teak Wood

This set of outdoor wooden stackable chairs has a timeless design. Our chairs will suit a wide variety of settings, such as homes, offices, bars and cafes, thanks to their simple yet stylish design. Constructed from extremely durable teak hard wood, this piece of teak furniture has been seasoned, kiln dried and then fine sanded to give a very smooth appearance. Teak wood is known for its exceptional strength and weather resistance, making it far more suitable for garden furniture than any other kind of wood. Teak wood is the perfect choice if you want to purchase a long lasting piece of garden furniture. These chairs are stackable when not in use to save storage space. The products are applied with beautiful finish to give the wood a warm colour. Delivery includes 4 stackable chairs. Important information - Material: Fine sanded teak hard wood with waterbase finish . Dimensions: 56 x 51 x 90 cm (W x D x H) . Seat width: 39 cm . Seat depth: 47 cm . Seat height from the ground: 44.5 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 67 cm . Delivery includes 4 chairs

