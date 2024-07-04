Bar Stools 2 pcs 40x36x75 cm Solid Wood Pine

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

These wooden bar stools exude a rustic charm and bring an inviting ambience to your patio or balcony. Solid pine wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Made of solid pine wood, these stools are durable for outdoor use. Reasonable design: The seat height of the chair is 75 cm, which is suitable for most people's height. Whether it‚Äôs eating or talking, you can have a comfortable experience. Additional comfort: The footrest of the wooden bar chair creates extra space to relax your legs. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Material: Solid pine wood (untreated) . Dimensions (each): 40 x 36 x 75 cm (L x W x H) . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 2 x Bar stool

