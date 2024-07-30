Bar Stools 2 pcs with Cushions Brown Poly Rattan

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

These bar stools offer you a relaxing and pleasant time with your family and friends. The chair is made of poly rattan, hard-wearing, weather-resistant and easy to clean. Hence, it is perfect for daily outdoor use. Supported by a powder-coated steel, this garden stool is stable and sturdy. Thanks to the lightweight construction, the counter stool can be easily moved to suit other settings. Important information - Colour: Brown . Material: Poly rattan, powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 50 x 48 x 100 cm (W x D x H) . Seat height from the ground: 76 cm . Seat cushion dimension: 45 x 44 x 3 cm (W x D x T) . Back cushion dimension: 45 x 30 x 14 cm (W x D x T) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 2 x Bar stool . 2 x Seat cushion . 2 x Back cushion

These bar stools offer you a relaxing and pleasant time with your family and friends. The chair is made of poly rattan, hard-wearing, weather-resistant and easy to clean. Hence, it is perfect for daily outdoor use. Supported by a powder-coated steel, this garden stool is stable and sturdy. Thanks to the lightweight construction, the counter stool can be easily moved to suit other settings. Important information - Colour: Brown . Material: Poly rattan, powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 50 x 48 x 100 cm (W x D x H) . Seat height from the ground: 76 cm . Seat cushion dimension: 45 x 44 x 3 cm (W x D x T) . Back cushion dimension: 45 x 30 x 14 cm (W x D x T) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 2 x Bar stool . 2 x Seat cushion . 2 x Back cushion

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.