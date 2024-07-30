Marketplace.
Bar Stools 2 pcs with Cushions Brown Poly Rattan

Bar Stools 2 pcs with Cushions Brown Poly Rattan
These bar stools offer you a relaxing and pleasant time with your family and friends. The chair is made of poly rattan, hard-wearing, weather-resistant and easy to clean. Hence, it is perfect for daily outdoor use. Supported by a powder-coated steel, this garden stool is stable and sturdy. Thanks to the lightweight construction, the counter stool can be easily moved to suit other settings. Important information - Colour: Brown . Material: Poly rattan, powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 50 x 48 x 100 cm (W x D x H) . Seat height from the ground: 76 cm . Seat cushion dimension: 45 x 44 x 3 cm (W x D x T) . Back cushion dimension: 45 x 30 x 14 cm (W x D x T) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 2 x Bar stool . 2 x Seat cushion . 2 x Back cushion

