Garden Chairs 2 pcs Brown Poly Rattan

Relax and enjoy the outdoors in these comfortable garden chairs! Durable material: PE rattan, also known as poly rattan, is a strong, low-maintenance synthetic material that looks like natural rattan. It's lightweight, easy to clean, and commonly used for outdoor furniture due to its durability and weather-resistant properties. Comfortable seat experience: Featuring a supportive backrest and armrests, the garden seat gives you the utmost comfort. Robust and stable frame: The powder-coated steel frame ensures that the garden furniture is strong and stable for daily outdoor use. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Colour: Brown . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 62 x 63 x 83 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 51 x 48 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 45 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 65 cm . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . UV-resistant . Assembly required: Yes . Cushion included: No . Delivery contains: . 2 x Garden chair

