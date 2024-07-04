Camping Chairs with Pocket Foldable 2 pcs Black

These foldable camping chairs have a beautiful appearance and practical function, making them ideal for indoor and outdoor activities. Long-lasting and water-resistant: The camping chair is made of 600D polyester with a PE coating that makes it water-resistant. Additionally, it has a steel structure, making it sturdy and long-lasting. Comfortable seat: The camping chair features an ergonomic curve, providing your back with a gentle embrace when you sit in it. Easy to carry and store: The camping chair features a foldable and lightweight design, allowing for easy storage and portability. It‚Äôs an ideal choice for outdoor activities. With side pocket: The camping chair features a convenient side pocket, making it easy for you to store small items. Wide applications: Whether you're out picnicking, camping, fishing, barbecuing, beach, campfire, or other outdoor sports, the camping chair is the ideal choice for you. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Steel and 600D polyester with PE coating . Overall dimensions: 59 x 54 x 67 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 40 x 41 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 33.5 cm . Side pocket dimensions: 20 x 19 x 13.5 cm (L x W x H) . Foldable dimensions: 26.5 x 16.5 x 67 cm (L x W x H) . Load capacity: 120 kg . Delivary contains: . 2 x Camping chair . 2 x Carry bag