Garden Adirondack Chairs with Footstool & Table HDPE White

Garden Adirondack Chairs with Footstool & Table HDPE White
These garden Adirondack chairs with footstool and table make a practical as well as elegant addition to your garden, patio or terrace. Premium material: The patio chairs with footstool and table are constructed of weather-resistant and UV-resistant HDPE (High Density Polyethylene). This material perfectly improves the shortcomings of solid wood, which is easy to decay and crack, especially in rainy days. Low-maintenance surface: The outdoor furniture set requires no painting, staining, waterproofing, or similar maintenance. It only needs washing with soap, water, and soft bristle brush. With minimal care, this durable furniture set will provide years of use. Comfortable design: Equipped with wide arms and high backrest, these outdoor chairs offer you optimal comfort. The footstools are detachable and can provide extra support for your feet. Practical table: The Adirondack table allows you to place your phone, sunglasses, drink and other small items. Note:In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to clean it regularly and do not leave it outdoors without protection unnecessarily. Clean: Use a mild soap solution. Storing: If possible, store in a cool, dry place indoors. If the product is stored outdoors, protect it with a waterproof cover. Wipe and dry the excess water or snow from flat surfaces after a rain or snowfall. Allow sufficient air circulation to avoid moisture-related damage. Important information - Colour: White . Material: HDPE (High Density Polyethylene), steel . Table dimensions: 38 x 38 x 46 cm (W x D x H) . Chair dimensions: 73 x 83 x 92 cm (W x D x H) . Seat width: 50 cm . Seat depth: 47 cm . Backrest length: 77 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 52.5 cm . Footstool dimensions: 45 x 44 x 36 cm (W x D x H) . Long lifetime . Low maintenance . Can shed water easily . Can handle different types of weather conditions better than most types of wood . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Garden Adirondack table . 2 x Garden Adirondack chair . 2 X Footstool

