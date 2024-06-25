Bar Stools 2 pcs 45x56x103.5 cm PE Rattan and Steel

These charming bar stools are sure to add a pleasant atmosphere to your garden, balcony, and patio, making your living space an attractive decor. UV-resistant material: The chair is made of PE rattan, making it UV-resistant and providing a long-time service. Sturdy and stable frame: The steel frame ensures sturdiness and stability. Comfortable seating: The bar chair features a backrest to offer full support and relieve your weariness, allowing you to spend joyful and comfortable moments around the bar counter. Practical footpad: The dinner chair comes with a footpad, which helps it stand on the ground more firmly. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to protect it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Material: Steel, polyethylene with a rattan look . Dimensions: 45 x 56 x 103.5 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 45 x 45 cm (W x D) . Seat height: 70 cm . Delivery contains: . 2 x Bar stool