Folding Bar Stools 4 pcs Solid Teak Wood

This set of solid wooden folding bar stools with a water-based finish will add a touch of elegance to your garden, patio or bar. Constructed from extremely durable teak hard wood, this piece of teak furniture has been seasoned, kiln dried and then fine sanded to give a very smooth appearance. Teak wood is known for its exceptional strength and weather resistance, making it far more suitable for garden furniture than any other kind of wood. Teak wood is the perfect choice if you want to purchase a long lasting piece of garden furniture. A beautiful water-based finish is applied to give the wood a warm colour. The solid wood has beautiful grains that give the furniture a touch of natural style. While not in use, the chairs can be folded to save space. This bar stool set is easy to assemble. Delivery includes 4 bar stools. Important information - Colour: Brown . Material: Fine sanded teak hard wood with waterbase finish . Overall dimensions: 40 x 35 x 75 cm (L x W x H) . Seat width: 40 cm . Seat depth: 31.5 cm . Dimensions (folded): 83 x 40 x 19 cm (L x W x H) . Suitable for outdoor use . Delivery includes 4 bar stools