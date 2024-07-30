Garden Chairs 2 pcs Black Solid Wood Acacia and Poly Rattan

Relax and enjoy the outdoors in these comfortable garden chairs! Robust and stable: Solid acacia wood is known for its strength and durability. Its diverse colours and unique grain patterns give it an attractive appearance. With good stability and resistance to weathering, it is ideal for crafting indoor and outdoor furniture. Durable material: PE rattan, also known as poly rattan, is a strong, low-maintenance synthetic material that looks like natural rattan. It's lightweight, easy to clean, and commonly used for outdoor furniture due to its durability and weather-resistant properties. Reclining function: The garden seat is specially designed with a reclining function so that you can adjust the backrest as per your comfort. Easy to carry and store: The chair can be easily folded away when not in use, for easy storage and transportation. Practical design: The practical and flat wooden handrail allows you to rest your hands on it while enjoying your outdoor time. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Solid acacia wood with an oil finish, poly rattan . Dimensions: 57 x 70 x 109 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 48 x 40 (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 47 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 62/67 cm . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Delivery contains: . 2 x Garden chair