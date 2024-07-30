Garden Swing Chair Cream 95x54x85 cm Textilene

The seat and backrest are made of easy-to-clean textilene, offering extra seating comfort. Whenever you feel like spending some relaxing time on the patio or in the garden, this swing chair is a perfect retreat! The garden swing chair has a powder-coated steel frame, which makes it sturdy and stable. The seat and backrest are made of easy-to-clean textilene, offering extra seating comfort. Note: In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to clean it regularly and do not leave it outdoors without protection unnecessarily. Clean: Use a mild soap solutionStoring: If possible, store in a cool, dry place indoors. If the product is stored outdoors, protect it with a waterproof cover. Wipe and dry the excess water or snow from flat surfaces after a rain or snowfall. Allow sufficient air circulation to avoid moisture-related damage. Important information - Colour: Cream . Material: Textilene, powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 95 x 54 x 85 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Cushion included: No