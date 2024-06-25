Garden Dining Chairs 4 pcs Poly Rattan Black

Add a touch of contemporary style with these simplistic garden dining chairs to your outdoors, like poolside, porch, garden, balcony, etc. Premium material: Sturdy steel frame wrapped with weather-resistant PE rattan, these garden chairs are suitable for outdoor use, which can provide years of quality relaxation. Comfortable design: Designed with curved backrest and armrest, these outdoor chairs provide maximum comfort. Rustic style: The armrests are beautifully decorated with solid acacia wood with a natural oil finish, which brings a sense of rustic charm. Extra comfort: The thickly padded cushions provide ultimate comfort during your sitting time. Note:In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to clean it regularly and do not leave it outdoors without protection unnecessarily. Clean: Use a mild soap solution. Storing: If possible, store in a cool, dry place indoors. If the product is stored outdoors, protect it with a waterproof cover. Wipe and dry the excess water or snow from flat surfaces after a rain or snowfall. Allow sufficient air circulation to avoid moisture-related damage. Important information - Colour: Black . Colour of cushion: Cream white . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel, fabric (100% polyester), solid acacia wood with a natural oil finish . Dimensions: 55 x 58 x 84 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 39/44.5 x 46 cm (W x D) . Seat cushion thickness: 4 cm . Seat height from the ground: 42 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 62/65 cm . Weather-resistant . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 4 x Garden chair . 4 x Seat cushion