Folding Beach Chairs 2 pcs Red Fabric

Relax in these reclining chairs on the beach, campsite, or in your garden! Made of solid eucalyptus wood and polyester fabric, the folding beach chairs are weather-resistant and very durable. Durable fabric: The fabric features a simple and clean look while remaining breathable and long-lasting. Sturdy frame: These lounge chairs are constructed with a wooden frame, which ensures sturdiness and stability. Adjustable and foldable design: The camping chairs can be adjusted in 3 reclining settings for optimal comfort. Additionally, the beach chairs can be folded for easy transport and storage when not in use. Important information - Colour: Red . Material: Solid eucalyptus wood with an oil finish, fabric (100% polyester) . Dimensions: 60 x (112/119/127) x (81/88.5/95) cm (W x D x H) . Seat width: 40 cm . Fabric weight: 230 g/m¬≤ . Reclines in 3 positions . With a pillow for extra comfort . Foldable for easy portability and storage . Assembly required: Yes . Cushion included: No