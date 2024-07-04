6 Piece Folding Bistro Chairs with Dark Grey Cushions Bamboo

These bistro chairs, made of solid bamboo, will be a great choice for your family to have dinner or read and relax. Durable material: Bamboo is known for its flexibility and hardness. Bamboo furniture is a good option when you want strong furniture made from natural materials. Soft and durable: Fabric features a simple and clean look while remaining breathable and long-lasting. Foldable design: These chairs can be easily folded away when not in use, for easy storage and transportation. Comfortable seat experience: These chairs, complete with thickly padded cushions, offer a comfortable seating experience. Removable and washable cover: These seat cushions feature removable covers for easy washing and maintenance. The cushion covers have a flap at the back for easy attachment to the backrests. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Chair: . Material: Bamboo . Dimensions: 59 x 51 x 87 cm (W x D x H) . Seat height from the ground (without cushion): 47 cm . Cushion: . Colour: Dark grey . Cover material: Fabric (100% polyester) . Seat cushion filling material: Foam . Back cushion filling material: Cotton fibre . Seat cushion dimensions: 42 x 38 x 4 cm (W x D x T) . Back cushion dimensions: 42 x 17 x 4 cm (L x W x T) . Delivery contains: . 6 x Chair . 6 x Seat cushion with removable and washable cover . 6 x Back cushion