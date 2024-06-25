Folding Garden Chairs 8 pcs 54.5x58x90 cm Solid Wood Acacia

These wooden garden chairs will make a great addition to your garden, patio, or terrace, allowing you to enjoy a cosy time with your family or friends. Solid acacia wood: The garden seating is made of solid acacia wood for sturdiness and stability. Solid acacia wood is a beautiful natural material. Acacia wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Comfortable seating experience: Featuring armrests and a backrest, the outdoor chair gives you the utmost comfort. Slatted design: The slatted design of the wooden garden chair prevents water accumulation, keeping the seat dry and preventing unnecessary rotting. Foldable design: The patio chair can be easily folded away when not in use, for easy storage and transportation. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Material: Solid acacia wood with light finish . Dimensions: 54.5 x 58 x 90 cm (L x W x H) . Seat height from the ground: 45.5 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 66 cm . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 8 x Garden chair