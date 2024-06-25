Garden Chairs with Cushions 4 pcs Brown Poly Rattan

These garden chairs are a perfect addition to your garden and terrace, creating a lasting impression! Durable material: PE rattan, also known as poly rattan, is weather resistant and easy to clean. It remains beautiful on the outside for a long period of time. It's more economical than other materials while offering great quality, convenience, and an aesthetic look. Stable frame: Steel is an exceptionally hard and strong material. It offers sturdiness and stability. The powder coating on the surface of steel creates a protective layer against rust, corrosion, and wear. Comfortable seat experience: The backrest and armrest add extra seating comfort for the outdoor chair. Also, the soft seat cushion provides comfort for your sitting time. Note:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Chair: . Colour: Brown . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 61 x 60 x 88 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 47/43 x 46 (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 43 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 64/61 cm . Maximum load capacity: 110 kg . Cushion: . Colour: Cream white . Cover material: Fabric (100% polyester) . Filling material: Foam . Seat cushion thickness: 5 cm . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 4 x Garden chair . 4 x Seat cushion