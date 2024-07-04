Bistro Chairs 2 pcs Beige Solid Wood Acacia and Polypropylene

These bistro chairs, made of Solid acacia wood, will be a great choice for your family to have dinner or read and relax. Robust and stable: Solid acacia wood is known for its strength and durability. Its diverse colours and unique grain patterns give it an attractive appearance. With good stability and resistance to weathering, it is ideal for crafting indoor and outdoor furniture. Easy to carry and store: The chair can be easily folded away when not in use, for easy storage and transportation. Practical design: the outdoor chair eliminates the armrest design and only comes with a backrest, allowing you to have more freedom of movement while still enjoying a comfortable experience. Various usages: The chair has a wide range of uses and can easily meet your needs in any outdoor setting, such as gardens, patios, balconies, and so on. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Colour: Beige . Material: Solid acacia wood with an oil finish, polypropylene . Dimensions: 41 x 52.5 x 80 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 38 x 32.5 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 44 cm . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Delivery contains: . 2 x Bistro chair