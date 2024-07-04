Folding Beach Chairs 2 pcs Steel and Oxford Fabric Blue

Our beach chair set is a great choice to take along to the beach, campsite, backyard, etc. Each sun lounger consists of a high-quality powder-coated steel frame and hardwearing 600D oxford fabric, which makes it very strong and durable. The garden chair can recline in 3 positions and is foldable for easy, space-saving storage. Delivery includes 2 folding beach chairs. Note: In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to clean it regularly and do not leave it outdoors without protection unnecessarily. Clean: Use a mild soap solutionStoring: If possible, store in a cool, dry place indoors. If the product is stored outdoors, protect it with a waterproof cover. Wipe and dry the excess water or snow from flat surfaces after a rain or snowfall. Allow sufficient air circulation to avoid moisture-related damage. Important information - Colour: Blue . Material: Powder-coated steel and 600D oxford fabric with PVC coating . Size: 75 x 57 x 99 cm (W x D x H) . Adjustable height: 83/91/99 cm . Reclines in 3 positions . Foldable for easy storage . Delivery includes 2 beach chairs