Pro User Heavy-Duty Ratchet Tie Down Straps - 4.5m - Blue - Pack of 2

These ratchet tie downs are manufactured with a flexible edge construction which absorbs side impact to reduce cuts and tears.

They have triple layer webbing with the top and bottom layers forming a jacket to protect the high strength inner core fibre coating.

The exclusive fibre treatment provides 20% more abrasion resistance than standard webbing.

They also have a quick and easy cushioned thumb release with automatic lock ratcheting action.