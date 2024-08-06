Harbour Housewares Sussex Adjustable Sun Lounger & Cushion Set - White/Beige

Bring a taste of Mediterranean sunshine to your back garden this summer with the Sussex Sun Lounger collection from Harbour Housewares. Perhaps the ultimate aspirational sunbathing status symbol, the chaise longue-style lounger conjures up images of beautiful bikini-clad bodies basking on beautiful sandy beaches as the summer sun dances upon the gently-bobbing waves of the bright blue sea. If your local climate's a little more Bognor Regis than Benidorm, however, there are a few considerations you need to make. Sure, that rattan suite with ultra-thick off-white cushions will make you a hit on the 'Gram, but that glamour will wear off pretty quickly as you dash across the garden to shelter those fair weather fabrics from a sudden downpour! Our Sussex Sun Loungers feature a robust texteline bed that not only cradles you like a hammock or classic canvas deckchair but, being both water and UV-resistant, will stand up perfectly to the rigours of the Great British Summertime. The powder-coated steel frame provides a sleek modern look that will sit perfectly upon any lawn, balcony or poolside patio. As a final flourish, twin armrests combine with an adjustable backrest - settable to 4 reclining positions - to help you find the perfect angle and create your ultimate relaxation station. PLEASE NOTE: To best preserve its lifespan, we recommend ensuring your sun lounger and table is kept covered and stored somewhere dry when not in use.