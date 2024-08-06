Marketplace.
image 1 of Harbour Housewares Sussex Adjustable Sun Lounger & Cushion Set - White/Beige
image 1 of Harbour Housewares Sussex Adjustable Sun Lounger & Cushion Set - White/Beigeimage 2 of Harbour Housewares Sussex Adjustable Sun Lounger & Cushion Set - White/Beigeimage 3 of Harbour Housewares Sussex Adjustable Sun Lounger & Cushion Set - White/Beige

Harbour Housewares Sussex Adjustable Sun Lounger & Cushion Set - White/Beige

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£73.20

£73.20/each

Harbour Housewares Sussex Adjustable Sun Lounger & Cushion Set - White/Beige
Bring a taste of Mediterranean sunshine to your back garden this summer with the Sussex Sun Lounger collection from Harbour Housewares.Perhaps the ultimate aspirational sunbathing status symbol, the chaise longue-style lounger conjures up images of beautiful bikini-clad bodies basking on beautiful sandy beaches as the summer sun dances upon the gently-bobbing waves of the bright blue sea. If your local climate's a little more Bognor Regis than Benidorm, however, there are a few considerations you need to make. Sure, that rattan suite with ultra-thick off-white cushions will make you a hit on the 'Gram, but that glamour will wear off pretty quickly as you dash across the garden to shelter those fair weather fabrics from a sudden downpour!Our Sussex Sun Loungers feature a robust texteline bed that not only cradles you like a hammock or classic canvas deckchair but, being both water and UV-resistant, will stand up perfectly to the rigours of the Great British Summertime. The powder-coated steel frame provides a sleek modern look that will sit perfectly upon any lawn, balcony or poolside patio. As a final flourish, twin armrests combine with an adjustable backrest - settable to 4 reclining positions - to help you find the perfect angle and create your ultimate relaxation station.PLEASE NOTE: To best preserve its lifespan, we recommend ensuring your sun lounger and table is kept covered and stored somewhere dry when not in use.

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here