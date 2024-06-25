Lightweight Black Hard Shell ABS Suitcase Set Luggage Travel Trolley Set of 3 Cabin Cases

Lightweight Black Hard Shell ABS Suitcase Set Luggage Travel Trolley Set of 3 Cabin Cases

Lightweight Black Hard Shell ABS Suitcase Set Luggage Travel Trolley Set of 3 Cabin Cases
Travel with confidence and convenience using our Durable ABS Luggage Set. Designed to withstand the rigors of modern transportation, this luggage set combines durability, security, and ease of use for an exceptional travel experience.Key Features:【ABS Material】: Durable ConstructionMaterial: The hard outer shell is made from strong, anti-scratch, and water-resistant ABS material.Protection: Safeguards your contents during travel, ensuring they remain intact despite rough handling.【Anti-Theft TSA-Approved Lock】Security: Integrated combination or key locks approved by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).Convenience: Allows TSA agents to inspect your luggage without damaging the lock, ensuring your belongings remain secure.【Telescopic Handle】Adjustability: Sturdy and adjustable handle that retracts into the suitcase for compact storage.Comfort: Extends for comfortable pulling or pushing, making maneuvering through crowded airports a breeze.【Smooth Glide Wheels】Maneuverability: Features 4 spinner wheels for full 360° movement.Endurance: Tested for durability on various surfaces and conditions, ensuring longevity and reliability.【Size Includes】Versatility: This lightweight set includes three different sizes to suit various travel occasions:20-inch: 38 x 23 x 55 cm24-inch: 45 x 27 x 67 cm28-inch: 50 x 31 x 77 cm

