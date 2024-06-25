Lightweight Black Hard Shell ABS Suitcase Set Luggage Travel Trolley Set of 3 Cabin Cases

Embark on hassle-free travel adventures with our Lightweight Hard Shell ABS Suitcase Set. Crafted with premium ABS hard shell material, these suitcases offer optimal protection for your belongings while remaining remarkably lightweight, making them the perfect choice for any journey.

Key Features:

Durable ABS Material

Protection: The hard outer shell, made from strong, anti-scratch, and water-resistant ABS material, safeguards your contents during travel.

Lightweight: Despite its durability, the material is lightweight, ensuring easy handling and maneuvering.

Versatile Size Options

20-Inch Cabin Case: Ideal for short trips or as a carry-on.

Dimensions: 38 x 23 x 55 cm

24-Inch Suitcase: Perfect for extended travels.

Dimensions: 45 x 27 x 67 cm

28-Inch Suitcase: Generous space for all your packing needs on longer excursions.

Dimensions: 50 x 31 x 77 cm

Smooth-Rolling Trolley Wheels

Maneuverability: Features smooth-rolling trolley wheels that glide effortlessly along airport terminals and city streets.

360° Spinner Wheels: Allows for full maneuverability in any direction.

Telescopic Handle

Adjustability: Sturdy and adjustable handle that retracts into the suitcase for compact storage.

Comfort: Extends for comfortable pulling or pushing.

Reliable Combination Locks

Security: Each suitcase is equipped with reliable combination locks, providing peace of mind and ensuring your belongings remain safe throughout your journey.

TSA-Approved: Allows TSA agents to inspect your luggage without damaging the lock.

Sleek and Stylish Design

Modern Aesthetics: The sleek ABS shell adds a touch of modern style to your travels.