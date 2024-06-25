image 1 of Lightweight Navy Hard Shell ABS Suitcase Set Luggage Travel Trolley Cabin Cases
image 1 of Lightweight Navy Hard Shell ABS Suitcase Set Luggage Travel Trolley Cabin Casesimage 2 of Lightweight Navy Hard Shell ABS Suitcase Set Luggage Travel Trolley Cabin Casesimage 3 of Lightweight Navy Hard Shell ABS Suitcase Set Luggage Travel Trolley Cabin Casesimage 4 of Lightweight Navy Hard Shell ABS Suitcase Set Luggage Travel Trolley Cabin Cases

Lightweight Navy Hard Shell ABS Suitcase Set Luggage Travel Trolley Cabin Cases

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Hirix International Ltd

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Lightweight Navy Hard Shell ABS Suitcase Set Luggage Travel Trolley Cabin Cases
Durable Construction:Crafted from ABS hard case material, the Alivio 3pc Travel Suitcase Set ensures robust protection against bumps and impacts, safeguarding your belongings throughout your journey.Anti-Scratch Exterior:Each suitcase features an anti-scratch exterior, maintaining a sleek and polished appearance trip after trip, preserving the aesthetic appeal of your luggage.Effortless Maneuverability:Equipped with a telescopic handle, the suitcases offer effortless maneuverability, allowing you to navigate through busy airports and crowded streets with ease and comfort.TSA-Approved Combination Locks:Security is prioritized with TSA-approved combination locks, providing peace of mind by allowing airport security to inspect your luggage without causing damage to the lock or your possessions.Versatile Sizes:The set includes three sizes to accommodate different travel needs:20-inch Carry-On: Ideal for short trips or overhead storage.24-inch Medium Case: Perfect for extended vacations.28-inch Large Suitcase: Spacious enough for long-haul adventures or family travels.Stylish and Functional Design:Combining durability with style, the Alivio 3pc Travel Suitcase Set ensures you travel in sophistication, whether you're on a business trip or embarking on a dream vacation.Reliable Travel Companion:Engineered for durability, security, and style, the Alivio 3pc Travel Suitcase Set is your ultimate companion for every travel adventure, offering reliability and sophistication wherever you go.

View all Luggage & Travel

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here