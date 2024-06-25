Lightweight Navy Hard Shell ABS Suitcase Set Luggage Travel Trolley Cabin Cases

Durable Construction:

Crafted from ABS hard case material, the Alivio 3pc Travel Suitcase Set ensures robust protection against bumps and impacts, safeguarding your belongings throughout your journey.

Anti-Scratch Exterior:

Each suitcase features an anti-scratch exterior, maintaining a sleek and polished appearance trip after trip, preserving the aesthetic appeal of your luggage.

Effortless Maneuverability:

Equipped with a telescopic handle, the suitcases offer effortless maneuverability, allowing you to navigate through busy airports and crowded streets with ease and comfort.

TSA-Approved Combination Locks:

Security is prioritized with TSA-approved combination locks, providing peace of mind by allowing airport security to inspect your luggage without causing damage to the lock or your possessions.

Versatile Sizes:

The set includes three sizes to accommodate different travel needs:

20-inch Carry-On: Ideal for short trips or overhead storage.

24-inch Medium Case: Perfect for extended vacations.

28-inch Large Suitcase: Spacious enough for long-haul adventures or family travels.

Stylish and Functional Design:

Combining durability with style, the Alivio 3pc Travel Suitcase Set ensures you travel in sophistication, whether you're on a business trip or embarking on a dream vacation.

Reliable Travel Companion:

Engineered for durability, security, and style, the Alivio 3pc Travel Suitcase Set is your ultimate companion for every travel adventure, offering reliability and sophistication wherever you go.