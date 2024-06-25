image 1 of Lightweight Black Hard Shell ABS Suitcase Set Luggage Travel Trolley Cabin Cases
Durability and Protection:Crafted from ABS hard case material, the Alivio 3pc Travel Suitcase Set ensures robust protection against bumps and impacts, keeping your belongings safe throughout your journey.Anti-Scratch Exterior:Each suitcase features an anti-scratch exterior that maintains a sleek and polished appearance trip after trip, ensuring your luggage looks pristine.Effortless Maneuverability:Designed with a telescopic handle, the suitcases offer effortless maneuverability, allowing you to navigate through busy airports and crowded streets with ease.Security Features:The Alivio suitcase set is equipped with TSA-approved combination locks, providing peace of mind by allowing airport security to inspect your luggage without damaging the lock or your belongings.Versatile Sizes:20-inch Carry-On: Ideal for short trips or overhead storage.24-inch Medium Case: Perfect for extended vacations.28-inch Large Suitcase: Spacious enough for long-haul adventures or family travels.Stylish and Functional Design:Combining durability with style, the Alivio 3pc Travel Suitcase Set ensures you travel in sophistication, whether it's for a business trip or a dream vacation.

