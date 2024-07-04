Racing 360 Reclining Swivel Gaming Chair Reclining PU Leather With Footrest & Massager Blue

Introducing the Racing 360 Degree Reclining Swivel Gaming Chair Blue, a throne for the ultimate gaming experience. Crafted with precision and designed for comfort, this gaming chair is more than just a piece of furniture; it's a statement of your commitment to your gaming passion. The star feature of this gaming chair is its incredible 360 Degree reclining capability, allowing you to dive into the heart of your gaming universe and immerse yourself fully, with the chair's back reclining to a maximum angle of 135 degrees. Whether you're engaged in an epic battle or exploring virtual realms, you can find the perfect position to conquer your opponents or savour the immersive world of your favourite game. But that's not all – this gaming chair comes with two exceptional USPs: a built-in footrest and massage function. The adjustable footrest provides an added level of relaxation, allowing you to kick back and unwind between gaming sessions. And for those intense moments, the built-in massage function keeps you comfortable and focused, ensuring you can perform at your best. Customization is key to optimizing your gaming performance, and this chair delivers. With the ability to adjust the seat height between 45.5cm and 53.5cm, you can fine-tune your gaming setup to achieve the ideal posture for hours of uninterrupted gameplay. Say goodbye to discomfort and hello to your peak gaming potential.