image 1 of Inflatable Airbed Mattress with Built-in Electric Pump - Single
image 1 of Inflatable Airbed Mattress with Built-in Electric Pump - Singleimage 2 of Inflatable Airbed Mattress with Built-in Electric Pump - Singleimage 3 of Inflatable Airbed Mattress with Built-in Electric Pump - Singleimage 4 of Inflatable Airbed Mattress with Built-in Electric Pump - Singleimage 5 of Inflatable Airbed Mattress with Built-in Electric Pump - Single

Inflatable Airbed Mattress with Built-in Electric Pump - Single

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Hirix International Ltd

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Inflatable Airbed Mattress with Built-in Electric Pump - Single
This Alivio high-quality quick inflating comfortable high raised air bed is ideal for having a few friends over to stay the night. Ideal home comfort with this luxury double air bed. Feel the difference of the double-layer base and the bulged outer frame, which stops you from rolling off the bed in the night. Features a raised air mattress with outer perimeter construction for added stability.Features: -Single size inflatable high raised air bed built-in electric pump neutral colours fit any home decoration. -Enjoy home from home comfort with this luxury double air bed with a built-in 240 Volts Pump (3 Pin Plug). -Feel the difference of the double-layer base and the bulged outer frame, which stops you from rolling off the bed in the night.Easy Inflate / Deflate with a built-in electric pump (3-pin plug). -Features a raised air mattress with outer perimeter construction for added stability

View all Camping & Caravanning

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here