Inflatable Airbed Mattress with Built-in Electric Pump - Single

This Alivio high-quality quick inflating comfortable high raised air bed is ideal for having a few friends over to stay the night. Ideal home comfort with this luxury double air bed. Feel the difference of the double-layer base and the bulged outer frame, which stops you from rolling off the bed in the night. Features a raised air mattress with outer perimeter construction for added stability.

Single size inflatable high raised air bed built-in electric pump neutral colours fit any home decoration. -

Enjoy home from home comfort with this luxury double air bed with a built-in 240 Volts Pump (3 Pin Plug). -

Feel the difference of the double-layer base and the bulged outer frame, which stops you from rolling off the bed in the night.

Easy Inflate / Deflate with a built-in electric pump (3-pin plug). -

Features a raised air mattress with outer perimeter construction for added stability