image 1 of Under Desk Digital Treadmill With Remote And LCD Display Plug & Play No Installation Required
image 1 of Under Desk Digital Treadmill With Remote And LCD Display Plug & Play No Installation Requiredimage 2 of Under Desk Digital Treadmill With Remote And LCD Display Plug & Play No Installation Requiredimage 3 of Under Desk Digital Treadmill With Remote And LCD Display Plug & Play No Installation Requiredimage 4 of Under Desk Digital Treadmill With Remote And LCD Display Plug & Play No Installation Required

Under Desk Digital Treadmill With Remote And LCD Display Plug & Play No Installation Required

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Hirix International Ltd

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Under Desk Digital Treadmill With Remote And LCD Display Plug & Play No Installation Required
Introducing the Under Desk Digital Treadmill, your gateway to a healthier lifestyle without the hassle of installation. This sleek and compact treadmill is not just a piece of exercise equipment; it's a game-changer for your home gym or office setup.This treadmill is designed with power and space-saving in mind, making it the perfect addition to your home gym or even your office space. Say goodbye to bulky gym equipment that takes up valuable room space – this treadmill is a plug-and-play solution with no installation required. Simply receive it, plug it in, and you're ready to go.Equipped with a convenient remote control, you have the power to adjust your workout speed with ease. Whether you're looking for a leisurely stroll or an intense run, this treadmill has you covered, with speeds ranging from 1 KM-H to 8 KM-H. You can now exercise comfortably and efficiently indoors, regardless of your fitness level.With a maximum user weight capacity of 100kg/220lbs, this treadmill is suitable for a wide range of users, ensuring that you can focus on your fitness goals without concerns about its durability. The running area of the walking pad measures 100cm×38cm, providing ample space for a variety of exercises. Its compact design maximizes benefits while minimizing space usage.The treadmill's high-quality running belt is crafted with an anti-slip texture and durable materials, guaranteeing your safety and stability while working out. You can confidently walk, racewalk, jog, or run, knowing that you're supported by a premium running surface.In summary, the Under Desk Digital Treadmill is a game-changing fitness solution for those seeking convenience, space-saving design, and effective workouts. Whether you're looking to take short walks during your workday or engage in more intense cardio sessions, this treadmill is your versatile and user-friendly companion. Don't compromise on your health and fitness goals – invest in the future of your well-being with this exceptional treadmill.

View all Sports Equipment

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here