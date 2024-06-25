Inflatable Airbed Mattress with Built-in Electric Pump - Double

This Alivio high-quality quick inflating comfortable high raised air bed is ideal for having a few friends over to stay the night. Ideal home comfort with this luxury double air bed. Feel the difference of the double-layer base and the bulged outer frame, which stops you from rolling off the bed in the night. Features a raised air mattress with outer perimeter construction for added stability. Features: - Single / Double size inflatable high raised air bed built-in electric pump neutral colours fit any home decoration. - Enjoy home from home comfort with this luxury double air bed with a built-in 240 Volts Pump (3 Pin Plug). - Feel the difference of the double-layer base and the bulged outer frame, which stops you from rolling off the bed in the night. - Easy Inflate / Deflate with a built-in electric pump (3-pin plug). - Features a raised air mattress with outer perimeter construction for added stability. - Available in Two Sizes (Approx Dimensions): - Double Sized: 77″ x 57″ x 18.5″ (196 x 145 x 47cm) & Weight: 6.7kg. Package Contents: ✔ 1 x (Chosen Size) High Raised Air Bed with Built-in Pump with BS Plug. ✔ 1-2 Repair Patches ✔ 1 x Instructions Manual