HOMCOM Potted Artificial Plants Camellia Flower for Indoor Outdoor

Say hello to year-round beautiful greenery, with 0 upkeep and fuss. This HOMCOM artificial blossom tree is suitable for both indoors and outdoors - looking like the real thing, but made from tough plastic. The silk flowers add a layer of elegance to the design. The soil-look pot is filled with cement, which keeps this decorative artificial flora weighted down. An indoor and outdoor plant to love, all year round.