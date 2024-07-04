Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Artificial Palm Tree Fake Plant in Pot Indoor Outdoor
image 1 of HOMCOM Artificial Palm Tree Fake Plant in Pot Indoor Outdoorimage 2 of HOMCOM Artificial Palm Tree Fake Plant in Pot Indoor Outdoorimage 3 of HOMCOM Artificial Palm Tree Fake Plant in Pot Indoor Outdoorimage 4 of HOMCOM Artificial Palm Tree Fake Plant in Pot Indoor Outdoorimage 5 of HOMCOM Artificial Palm Tree Fake Plant in Pot Indoor Outdoor

HOMCOM Artificial Palm Tree Fake Plant in Pot Indoor Outdoor

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£56.99

£56.99/each

HOMCOM Artificial Palm Tree Fake Plant in Pot Indoor Outdoor
Decorate your home with plants the easy way - go for this artificial plant from HOMCOM. Packed with large leaves, there's lots to look at, with the vinyl finish of the PEVA giving it a beautiful high gloss finish in its multi-tonal green colour. The artificial tree comes with a black pot filled with cement so it stands steady
it won't be knocked over too easily. And to keep clean? Simply wipe when needed.
Vibrant and lively tropical palm plant designDurable PEVA plastic in a beautiful vinyl finish22 leaves for a packed-out look

View all Garden Décor

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here