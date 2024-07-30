Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Portable Greenhouse PVC Cover Metal Frame w/ Zipper
image 1 of Outsunny Portable Greenhouse PVC Cover Metal Frame w/ Zipperimage 2 of Outsunny Portable Greenhouse PVC Cover Metal Frame w/ Zipperimage 3 of Outsunny Portable Greenhouse PVC Cover Metal Frame w/ Zipperimage 4 of Outsunny Portable Greenhouse PVC Cover Metal Frame w/ Zipperimage 5 of Outsunny Portable Greenhouse PVC Cover Metal Frame w/ Zipper

Outsunny Portable Greenhouse PVC Cover Metal Frame w/ Zipper

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£19.99

£19.99/each

Outsunny Portable Greenhouse PVC Cover Metal Frame w/ Zipper
Get your green fingers going no matter how tight you are for space, thanks to this portable greenhouse from Outsunny. Using strong and reliable powder coated steel, the frame is crafted into a tall but slender size, helping to take up little floor space, with a plastic mesh cover to protect your plants, vegetables, flowers and other produce from mild wind and light rain whilst letting sunlight through for wonderful growth all year round. It’s finished with a smooth roll-up door with a zip fastening for easy access in and out, and comes equipped with four pegs and guy ropes to attach to the ground.
Portable design to place wherever you wantPowder-coated for extra reinforcement, it is strong and durableMade from plastic, protects the contents from light rain and mild wind

View all Garden Buildings & Storage

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here