Outsunny Portable Greenhouse PVC Cover Metal Frame w/ Zipper

Get your green fingers going no matter how tight you are for space, thanks to this portable greenhouse from Outsunny. Using strong and reliable powder coated steel, the frame is crafted into a tall but slender size, helping to take up little floor space, with a plastic mesh cover to protect your plants, vegetables, flowers and other produce from mild wind and light rain whilst letting sunlight through for wonderful growth all year round. It’s finished with a smooth roll-up door with a zip fastening for easy access in and out, and comes equipped with four pegs and guy ropes to attach to the ground.