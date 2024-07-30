Outsunny 4 x 3 x 2m Polytunnel Greenhouse with Door, Galvanised Steel

Grow a wealth of plants and more with this 2.95 x 1.95m polytunnel greenhouse. With its open inside, how you set it up inside is completely up to you. A galvanised steel structure for a strong standing structure, with a plastic cover to create safe shelter for inside plants - shield them from rain whilst retaining heat inside. Complete with an easy-open hinged door.