Outsunny Greenhouse Polytunnel Walk-in Grow Plant Steel 3 x 2 M

This Outsunny walk-in greenhouse tunnel is ideal for year-round gardening. Features a durable polyethylene covering with grid threading on a sturdy galvanised steel frame for long-lasting use. A large zippered door makes for very easy getting in and out of the poly tunnels with door. Our greenhouse tent is ideal for seeding, or just to protect your young plants from cold. This greenhouse design brings the protective surroundings that you need, for a purpose-built greenhouse.