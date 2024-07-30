Outsunny Aluminium Cold Frame Greenhouse Planter with Openable Top

Low and compact growing - great for shelves, windowsills, corners and more. This Outsunny 130 x 70cm polycarbonate greenhouse is a versatile piece. With an aluminium frame for a strong core, this growhouse is fitted with thick polycarbonate panel walls for a safe enclosed space. Look to the opening roof panels to allow fresh air in - they can be propped up in place to keep them open. The clear panels mean you can see inside easily to observe plant growth.