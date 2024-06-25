Outsunny Outdoor 2 Level Adjustable Roof Cold Frame Greenhouse

Low and compact growing - great for shelves, windowsills, corners and more. This Outsunny 100 x 100cm cold frame greenhouse is a versatile piece. With an aluminium frame for a strong core, it is fitted with thick polycarbonate panel walls for a safe enclosed space. Look to the opening roof panels to allow fresh air in - they can be propped up in place to keep them open. The clear panels mean you can see inside easily to observe plant growth.