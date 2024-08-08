Outsunny Walk In Greenhouse Cover Replacement Growhouse PE Cover

Current greenhouse needs a new cover? Get it back to working order with this replacement cover ​from Outsunny. Made from PE plastic, it's durable and will shield your plants, vegetables, flowers and more from hot temperatures and climes. 15cm extended edges to dig into the soil for extra stability. An ideal solution all gardeners of all levels to keep plants healthy throughout the year. With suitable size, suitable for tunnel greenhouses only.