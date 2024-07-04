image 1 of Sun Loungers 2 pcs Solid Wood Teak
Sun Loungers 2 pcs Solid Wood Teak

This wooden garden sun lounger with adjustable backrest will be an ideal choice for relaxing and enjoying a day in your outdoor living space. Solid teak wood: Solid teak wood is a beautiful natural material. It has been seasoned, kiln dried and then fine sanded to give a very smooth appearance. Teak wood is known for its exceptional strength and weather resistance. Adjustable backrest: The lounge bed features adjustable backrest, so you can always find the most comfortable position. Slatted design: The seat and backrest slats offer great support and comfort as well. Note:In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to clean it regularly and do not leave it outdoors without protection unnecessarily. Clean: Use a mild soap solution. Storing: If possible, store in a cool, dry place indoors. If the product is stored outdoors, protect it with a waterproof cover. Wipe and dry the excess water or snow from flat surfaces after a rain or snowfall. Allow sufficient air circulation to avoid moisture-related damage. Important information - Material: Solid teak wood with waterbase finish . Dimensions: 60 x 200 x 30 cm (W x D x H) . Adjustable backrest in 4 positions . Assembly required: Yes . Cushion included: No

