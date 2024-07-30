Marketplace.
image 1 of Nicky Clarke Infrared Pro Hair Dryer
image 1 of Nicky Clarke Infrared Pro Hair Dryerimage 2 of Nicky Clarke Infrared Pro Hair Dryerimage 3 of Nicky Clarke Infrared Pro Hair Dryer

Nicky Clarke Infrared Pro Hair Dryer

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Clever Stuff International Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£129.99

£129.99/each

Nicky Clarke Infrared Pro Hair Dryer
Infrared and Ionic Excellence:Elevate your hair care routine with the Nicky Clarke AirStyle PRO’s infrared and ionic technology.Whisper-Quiet Precision: Experience the luxury of a quiet styling session. The Nicky Clarke AirStyle PRO operates with a refined hush at only 74db,Attachments for Ultimate Versatility: Craft your style with precision using our four specially engineered attachments.Aircurl Attachments for Effortless Elegance: Discover the simplicity of styling with the two included aircurl attachments.Extended Reach, Maximum Manoeuvrability: Enjoy the freedom to move around with our generous 2.8 meter power cord.2-Year Peace of Mind: Trust in the durability and quality of the Nicky Clarke AirStyle PRO with our comforting 2-year warranty.Self-Cleaning Function: Ensure optimal performance and the longevity of the Nicky Clarke AirSTyle PRO with the unique self cleaning function.Elevate your styling game with the Nicky Clarke AirStyle PRO Hair Dryer & Styler —where sophistication meets innovation.
Energy saving 1300w motorNano Ionic TechnologyThree heat & two speed settings

View all Haircare & Styling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here