Dreamscene Geometric Marble Print Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, Single - Blush Pink/Grey

This 2-in-1 reversible duvet cover set from our Dreamscene range will be sure to modernise your room. The face shows a grey marble block blush and pink geometric print and the reverse side features a grey and white solid geometric print, the set comes with matching pillow case(s) to complete the look. This modern duvet cover is made from a soft polycotton blend, 50% cotton and 50% polyester. The bedding set is soft, comfortable and durable, allowing for a relaxing nights sleep.