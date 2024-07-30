Peppa Pig Fairy Magic Kids Reversible Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, Single - Pink

Get your little one ready for bedtime with this adorable Peppa Pig single duvet! This duvet set features a fun print of Peppa being full of magic. Reversible two with a fun and magical design on the reverse. They will be dreaming of magical adventures with Peppa in this oink-tastic single duvet set. The bedding set comes complete with matching pillow case(s). This duvet is made from a polycotton blend allowing for ultimate comfort and durability. This duvet cover will ensure the best night's sleep for your little ones.