OHS Teddy Marl Fleece Duvet Quilt Cover and Pillowcase Set, Single - Forest Green

This luxurious teddy marl duvet cover set would look ideal in any bedroom, and is a perfect way to give your room a cosy, warm look. This duvet set is made from super soft touch polyester, making it comfortable and durable with an added warmth. This deluxe OHS set includes a duvet cover and matching pillow case(s), all you need for a good nights sleep.