OHS Soft Teddy Fleece Diamond Pintuck Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, Double - Forest Green

Introduce elegance and texture to your bedroom with the OHS Teddy Pintuck Duvet Set. The sophisticated pintuck design, reminiscent of teddy bear fur, adds a touch of luxury to your sleeping space. Crafted for both style and comfort, this duvet set promises a cosy and inviting atmosphere. Elevate your bedding with a blend of charm and comfort using this stylish addition.