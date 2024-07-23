Marketplace.
OHS Soft Teddy Fleece Diamond Pintuck Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, Double - Forest Green
Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd
Delivered by post or courier
FREE standard delivery on this productFind out more about Marketplace
£12.99
£12.99/each
OHS Soft Teddy Fleece Diamond Pintuck Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, Double - Forest Green
Introduce elegance and texture to your bedroom with the OHS Teddy Pintuck Duvet Set. The sophisticated pintuck design, reminiscent of teddy bear fur, adds a touch of luxury to your sleeping space. Crafted for both style and comfort, this duvet set promises a cosy and inviting atmosphere. Elevate your bedding with a blend of charm and comfort using this stylish addition.
Soft and thermal materialCosy and breathablePerfect for those with sensitive skin
|Type
|Duvet cover & pillowcase set
|Material
|Polyester
|Care Instructions
|Machine Washable
|Fibre Content
|Polyester
|Size
|Double
|Pillowcase Included
|Yes
Delivery
Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:
Standard delivery - arrives in 3-4 working days
- FREE on this product sent by this partner
Returns
If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns
About Marketplace
We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.
And all delivered from our partners right to your door.