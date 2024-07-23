Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS Soft Teddy Fleece Diamond Pintuck Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, Double - Forest Green
image 1 of OHS Soft Teddy Fleece Diamond Pintuck Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, Double - Forest Greenimage 2 of OHS Soft Teddy Fleece Diamond Pintuck Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, Double - Forest Greenimage 3 of OHS Soft Teddy Fleece Diamond Pintuck Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, Double - Forest Greenimage 4 of OHS Soft Teddy Fleece Diamond Pintuck Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, Double - Forest Green

OHS Soft Teddy Fleece Diamond Pintuck Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, Double - Forest Green

5(1)
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£12.99

£12.99/each

OHS Soft Teddy Fleece Diamond Pintuck Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, Double - Forest Green
Introduce elegance and texture to your bedroom with the OHS Teddy Pintuck Duvet Set. The sophisticated pintuck design, reminiscent of teddy bear fur, adds a touch of luxury to your sleeping space. Crafted for both style and comfort, this duvet set promises a cosy and inviting atmosphere. Elevate your bedding with a blend of charm and comfort using this stylish addition.
Soft and thermal materialCosy and breathablePerfect for those with sensitive skin

View all Bedding

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here