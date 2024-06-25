OHS Round Wooden Bamboo Kitchen Salad Food Serving Mixing Bowl, 23.5x10cm - Natural

The OHS Wooden Bamboo Salad Serving Bowl brings a touch of organic elegance to your dining and food preparing experience. Crafted from bamboo, this bowl boasts a beautiful natural finish that complements any table setting. Its generous size makes it perfect for serving salads, fruits, or snacks, while the smooth surface is gentle on your utensils. Durable and lightweight, this serving bowl promises to upgrade your kitchenware collection with this versatile and eco-conscious serving essential.