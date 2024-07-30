Brentfords Geometric Pinsonic Panel Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, Single - Silver

This luxurious pinsonic panel duvet cover set would look ideal in any bedroom, and is a perfect way to give your room a fresh look. This duvet set is made from soft touch polyester, making it soft, comfortable and durable. This easy-care bed linen will give your bedroom that modern feel and once washed it has great resistance to wrinkles, fading and shrinkage. The embroidered panel set includes a duvet cover and matching pillow case(s), all you need for a good nights sleep.