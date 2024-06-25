Dreamscene Workforce Transport Duver Cover and Pillowcase Set, Single - Blue

This 2-in-1 reversible duvet cover set is a colourful tractor and digger print design. The reverse side features a tractor, truck and digger pattern and the set comes with matching pillow case(s). Made from a soft polycotton blend, 50% cotton and 50% polyester. This bedding set is soft, comfortable and durable, allowing for a relaxing nights sleep.