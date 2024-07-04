Harbour Housewares Glass Top Computer Desk - Black

A computer desk is a must-have for any workspace, but just because this essential furnishing is functional, doesn't mean it can't be fashionable as well. This glass and steel computer desk has a clean, modern look that adds to the appeal of any dorm room, home office, bedroom or den. Sturdy and stylish, this computer desk is a practical solution for use anywhere Shatter-resistant tempered glass desktop is spacious and sleek Black powder coated light steel frame matches all colour palettes Adjustable feet ensure stability to prevent rocking on uneven flooring Feet can be adjusted to create an angled work surface if you wish Shipped flat packed and ready for quick and easy assembly Step-by-step instructions and Allen key provided for convenience Matching folding desk chair sold separately Measures 71cm in height by 50cm in depth and 80cm in width Set up the perfect workspace while keeping your decor looking fresh and modern. Order this steel and glass computer desk today.